NBC News Signal - December 13th, 2018 copied!

Space tourism is getting closer. Virgin Galactic shot its first astronauts 51 miles into the air in their passenger spaceplane. Theresa May has her party’s confidence, after all. 5G has the power to connect the world…so why are some people scared it may divide us further? Apple’s opening a billion-dollar campus in Austin. And, the new utility of brick and mortar stores in the era of online holiday shopping.

