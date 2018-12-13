NBC News Signal - December 13th, 2018
Space tourism is getting closer. Virgin Galactic shot its first astronauts 51 miles into the air in their passenger spaceplane. Theresa May has her party’s confidence, after all. 5G has the power to connect the world…so why are some people scared it may divide us further? Apple’s opening a billion-dollar campus in Austin. And, the new utility of brick and mortar stores in the era of online holiday shopping.
Retail’s Digital Evolution01:35
These Democrats Are The Top 2020 Contenders03:17
Should Kevin Hart have given up his Oscars gig?06:46
Will 5G end up leaving some people behind?05:26
Does the US have a real chance at prison reform?04:30