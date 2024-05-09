IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Here's what to know about the California tuberculosis outbreak
May 9, 202404:46

  • Remote workers spark trend online by working from Disney parks

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Here's what to know about the California tuberculosis outbreak

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05

  • Trail of destruction after tornadoes sweep through multiple states

    02:30

  • Biden promotes economy in battleground Wisconsin

    01:45

  • New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

    02:26

  • Education Department calls on Texas school district to address claims of civil rights violations

    02:45

  • Nearly all wrongful death suits over Astroworld incident settled, injury cases still pending

    03:11

  • ‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked

    02:29

  • Media executive Bonnie Hammer speaks about women in the workplace

    05:11

  • Adding olive oil to your daily diet may help prevent dementia

    01:16

  • Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses

    02:23

  • 20 twisters reported across 5 states, as Midwest braces for more

    03:18

  • Australian surfers' mom makes tearful tribute to sons killed in Baja California

    01:38

  • Tornadoes in Michigan hit FedEx building, mobile home park

    00:53

  • ASU scholar on leave after video of incident with woman in hijab posted online

    03:26

  • Georgia Aquarium is working to rescue corals from trafficking

    05:54

  • Drake vs. Kendrick: How rap battles shaped hip-hop culture

    04:08

  • Texas postal worker finds WWII letters dated back to 1942

    01:55

NBC News NOW

Here's what to know about the California tuberculosis outbreak

04:46

Long Beach, California, declared a public health emergency for a tuberculosis outbreak after at least 14 cases were detected at a hotel. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz talks to Dr. Vin Gupta about the symptoms of the disease and how it can spread. May 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Remote workers spark trend online by working from Disney parks

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Here's what to know about the California tuberculosis outbreak

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05

  • Trail of destruction after tornadoes sweep through multiple states

    02:30

  • Biden promotes economy in battleground Wisconsin

    01:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All