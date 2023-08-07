IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New Mexico plastics fire releases hazardous pollutants, prompts health alert

New Mexico plastics fire releases hazardous pollutants, prompts health alert

Firefighters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have contained a large plastics fire that prompted a health alert about hazardous air pollution. Authorities say the debris could still smolder for days.Aug. 7, 2023

