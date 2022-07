Nightly News: Kids Edition (July 14, 2022)

Out of this world: NASA releases the very first images from a powerful telescope showing the deepest and sharpest images of the universe to this date. Historic trip: President Biden visits the Middle East. We’ll tell you why and give you a closer look at life inside Saudi Arabia. Saving the sequoias: Firefighters race to save the ancient trees as a wildfire breaks out in Yosemite National Park. Plus the Nashville Zoo celebrates the birth of two clouded leopards - we have the details!July 14, 2022