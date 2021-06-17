Nightly News: Kids Edition (June 17, 2021)

On this episode of Nightly News: Kids Edition, Dr. John Torres answers viewers’ weekly questions about the coronavirus. President Biden wrapped up a week of meetings with foreign leaders - we’ll tell you all about the importance of the president’s trip. Juneteenth is approaching, but what’s the meaning behind this day? We’ll explain. Top Dog! We introduce you to the winner of this year’s Westminster Dog Show. Inspiring Kids series continues: meet the teenager who is helping kids in foster care get the supplies they need!