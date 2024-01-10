IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    02:30

  • Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized

    02:24

  • Minneapolis realtor discovers dead body at vacant home

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Oregon man found alive months after family was told he was dead

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Soldier accused of plotting murder-for-hire to avenge mom's death

    01:29

  • Wrongfully convicted Black man awarded $25 million settlement

    02:23

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • Massachusetts woman accused of poisoning husband's soup

    01:53

  • New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm

    02:43

  • Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather

    03:57

  • Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

    03:42

  • Boeing’s president and CEO acknowledges 'our mistake' during company Town Hall

    01:04

  • Minnesota swears in first all women-led city council

    02:12

  • Mark Ruffalo apologizes after reposting false images of Trump on Epstein's plane

    05:08

  • Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds

    03:28

  • United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

    02:02

  • Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

    03:45

  • Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    16:20

  • Deceased suspect named in Virginia's Colonial Parkway murders

    01:43

  • Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate after winning college football championship

    00:25

NBC News Channel

Oregon man found alive months after family was told he was dead

03:06

An Oregon man believed to be dead is very much alive, and officials are admitting they mistakenly identified a body. KGW's Kyle Iboshi reports.Jan. 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    02:30

  • Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized

    02:24

  • Minneapolis realtor discovers dead body at vacant home

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Oregon man found alive months after family was told he was dead

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Soldier accused of plotting murder-for-hire to avenge mom's death

    01:29

  • Wrongfully convicted Black man awarded $25 million settlement

    02:23
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All