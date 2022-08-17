Palestinian President accuses Israel of committing ’50 holocausts’

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, while on stage in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said that since 1947, Israel had committed “50 holocausts” against Palestinians. His comments, which were condemned as a “monstrous lie” by Israel’s prime minister, were made after President Abbas refused to condemn a deadly attack by Palestinian militants that killed 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.Aug. 17, 2022