Police bodycam video captures students fleeing from a shooting incident
April 30, 202400:48
Police bodycam video captured the moment a shooting incident occurred in Greenbelt, Md., where five males were injured with at least one in critical condition. Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting.April 30, 2024

