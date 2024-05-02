IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police move into protest at UT Dallas
May 2, 202401:03
  • Now Playing

    Police move into protest at UT Dallas

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’

    01:04

  • Blinken meets with hostage families and Netanyahu in Israel

    01:35

  • ‘We are here to bury the babies’: Gazan family grieves for two young siblings

    02:09

  • Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center

    01:23

  • Police crack down on campus protests across the nation

    04:56

  • 'We are going to protect our city': NYC mayor discusses raid on Columbia protesters

    07:20

  • Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters

    00:52

  • Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv

    00:56

  • 'Multiple acts of violence' break out at UCLA Gaza protests, police say

    00:51

  • Protests at UCLA turn violent

    00:27

  • Only Hamas to blame if there's no Gaza cease-fire, Blinken says

    00:44

  • Arrests made at CCNY after standoff between police and demonstrators

    01:01

  • Video shows damage to Columbia's Hamilton Hall after police clear protesters

    00:57

  • Hamilton Hall at Columbia cleared of protesters, NYPD says

    10:42

  • NYPD says no tear gas was used in Columbia building

    04:52

  • We feel ‘betrayed’ and ‘abandoned,’ Barnard student says

    10:59

  • Columbia professor: 'We didn't have to see this kind of violence' 

    06:19

  • Columbia releases statement saying protesters 'chose to escalate'

    03:34

NBC News Channel

Police move into protest at UT Dallas

01:03

Texas State Troopers and other law enforcement moved into a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas Dallas campus. At least 17 protesters were arrested.May 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Police move into protest at UT Dallas

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’

    01:04

  • Blinken meets with hostage families and Netanyahu in Israel

    01:35

  • ‘We are here to bury the babies’: Gazan family grieves for two young siblings

    02:09

  • Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center

    01:23

  • Police crack down on campus protests across the nation

    04:56
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All