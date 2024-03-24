IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pope condemns Moscow concert attack as 'inhuman actions'
March 24, 202400:48
NBC News

Pope condemns Moscow concert attack as 'inhuman actions'

00:48

Following the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis condemned the terror attack on a Moscow concert hall. Francis said the attacks, which have claimed the lives of more than 130 people, "offend God."March 24, 2024

