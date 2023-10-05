IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

    Greenland women seek compensation over involuntary IUDs from Denmark

  • Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

  • Video shows treated radioactive water ready for release from wrecked Fukushima plant

  • Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks

  • Typhoon Koinu pummels Taiwan with record-breaking winds

  • Pope Francis and bishops face critical issues at historic synod

  • Meet Peru’s first leopard cubs born in captivity at Lima zoo

  • Three scientists win the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on quantum dots

  • Women press for ordination at Roman Catholic Church's historic Vatican meeting

  • Several killed after bus plunges from bridge near Venice

  • Teenage suspect arrested after shooting at Bangkok mall leaves 3 dead

  • Sam Bankman-Fried faces fraud and money-laundering charges in trial

  • Police raid news website offices and journalists' homes in India

  • More than 100 dolphins found dead in Brazilian Amazon rainforest drought

  • Paris dealing with bedbug infestation ahead of Olympics

  • UN allows deployment of troops to Haiti

  • At least 10 killed in Mexico church collapse

  • Watch: Huge fireball lights up sky near Oxford after lightning strike

  • Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to 2 scientists whose discoveries enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19

Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

Speaking in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said hand grenade fragments had been found in the bodies of those who died when the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prighozin went down. Putin went on to say the victims’ blood should have been tested for drugs and alcohol, citing an FSB investigation that allegedly found cocaine at Wagner HQ.Oct. 5, 2023

