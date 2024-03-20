IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump asks for absolute immunity in election interference case, Shohei Ohtani bomb threat in South Korea, 500 lbs of python 'mating balls' discovered

Watch: Baby pygmy hippo makes its debut at a zoo in Athens, Greece
March 20, 202400:38
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Baby pygmy hippo makes its debut at a zoo in Athens, Greece

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage

    02:05

  • WATCH: Orphan fox gets fed by welfare worker wearing fox mask

    00:53

  • Florida beachgoers advised to avoid dead whale

    01:19

  • Mountain lion seen roaming California coastal city

    01:54

  • New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees

    03:30

  • Wisconsin family helps lost pig 'Kevin Bacon' find his way home

    01:51

  • ‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman describes backyard bear attack

    01:47

  • Apparent shark attack injures 11-year-old girl off Hawaii shore

    01:20

  • Video shows runaway police horses galloping along I-90 in Cleveland

    00:39

  • Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

    04:52

  • Scientists discover the world's largest snake species

    01:04

  • WATCH: LA firefighters rescue horse from an apparent sinkhole

    00:44

  • Colorado man dies after bite from his pet Gila monster

    02:00

  • Cameras offer rare glimpse into lives of polar bears as they grapple with less sea ice

    02:22

  • Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father

    04:00

  • Runaway kangaroo gives officers the runaround in Florida

    01:28

  • Orcas trapped in ice off Japan appear to have found safety

    00:42

  • Penguins predict an early spring in Milwaukee

    01:26

  • Protesters angered at resumption of bullfighting in Mexico City

    01:05

NBC News

Watch: Baby pygmy hippo makes its debut at a zoo in Athens, Greece

00:38

A rare and endangered pygmy hippopotamus has been born at the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, Greece, to the delight of conservationists.March 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Baby pygmy hippo makes its debut at a zoo in Athens, Greece

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage

    02:05

  • WATCH: Orphan fox gets fed by welfare worker wearing fox mask

    00:53

  • Florida beachgoers advised to avoid dead whale

    01:19

  • Mountain lion seen roaming California coastal city

    01:54

  • New Jersey tree trimmer helps rescue over 100 cats in trees

    03:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All