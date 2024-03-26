IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as his vice president
March 26, 202402:10
  • Now Playing

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as his vice president

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect

    00:30

  • As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash

    01:30

  • Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism

    02:21

  • Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states

    03:27

  • Trump unable to secure $464 million bond

    02:37

  • RFK. Jr. relatively quiet on anti-vaccine advocacy despite past ties to the movement

    04:02

  • Voters being called ‘double haters’ may determine the outcome of the presidential election

    02:23

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Former Vice President Mike Pence says he will not publicly endorse Donald Trump

    09:54

  • How Robert F. Kennedy Jr is trying to make his way to the White House

    03:57

  • Biden-Trump rematch now official as both candidates clinch nominations

    02:04

  • Trump wins Mississippi primary inching closer to nomination

    04:19

  • Biden wins Georgia primary election clinching Democratic nomination

    08:22

  • RFK Jr. considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura for vice president

    02:35

  • Group of Republican women at ‘forefront’ of efforts win back Georgia in 2024

    05:21

  • New polling shows female support for Trump has dropped

    05:09

  • Biden ramps up re-election campaign in New Hampshire

    01:55

  • Biden campaign brings in $10 million in 24 hours following State of the Union address

    02:36

  • Biden and Trump hold campaign events in Georgia on Saturday

    02:30

NBC News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as his vice president

02:10

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced attorney Nicole Shanahan as his running mate in the 2024 election. He states that her work has proven that health drives our economy, and that she is tough enough to withstand the slanders that comes with anyone in a presidential campaign.March 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as his vice president

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect

    00:30

  • As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash

    01:30

  • Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism

    02:21

  • Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states

    03:27

  • Trump unable to secure $464 million bond

    02:37
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All