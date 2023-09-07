Sailors rescued from an inflatable catamaran damaged by sharks talk about their ordeal

- Now Playing
Sailors rescued from an inflatable catamaran damaged by sharks talk about their ordeal01:19
- UP NEXT
British police search for former soldier suspected of terrorist offenses on the run from prison01:51
Japan launches HII-A rocket to explore the origins of the universe01:17
Rescue efforts underway in Turkey to retrieve American caver01:20
UN investigating possible genocide amid Sudan civil war02:26
17 killed in Ukraine from Russian missile strike hours after Blinken’s visit to Kyiv01:51
Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support01:33
Video shows Ancient Roman-era swords discovered in Dead Sea cave00:55
3 sailors rescued from inflatable catamaran after shark attack01:03
Deadly floods strike Greece and Turkey as extreme weather follows wildfires01:00
China's Great Wall severely damaged by workers00:26
Video shows flooding in Brazil after severe storm leaves 21 dead01:50
Ongoing state detention, torture in Venezuela highlighted in new report03:45
Australian rescuers save researcher who fell ill at remote Antarctic base02:03
Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin for arms talks in Russia, White House says03:58
'Landmark' ruling on same-sex marriage welcomed in Hong Kong00:58
Protesters disrupt Woody Allen red carpet at Venice Film Festival00:58
Pope Francis explains his 'Great Russia' comments that angered Ukraine03:06
Complex rescue mission to save worker needing medical care at an Antarctic research station01:20
Speculation mounts of closer ties between Russia and North Korea01:37
- Now Playing
Sailors rescued from an inflatable catamaran damaged by sharks talk about their ordeal01:19
- UP NEXT
British police search for former soldier suspected of terrorist offenses on the run from prison01:51
Japan launches HII-A rocket to explore the origins of the universe01:17
Rescue efforts underway in Turkey to retrieve American caver01:20
UN investigating possible genocide amid Sudan civil war02:26
17 killed in Ukraine from Russian missile strike hours after Blinken’s visit to Kyiv01:51
Play All