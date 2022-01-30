San Diego political leaders' home set on fire in potential arson
The home of San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and his wife, longtime local politician Lorena Gonzalez lit on fire in a case that has local investigators from San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) asking the public for help.Jan. 30, 2022
