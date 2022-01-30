IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

San Diego political leaders' home set on fire in potential arson

01:31

The home of San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and his wife, longtime local politician Lorena Gonzalez lit on fire in a case that has local investigators from San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) asking the public for help.Jan. 30, 2022

