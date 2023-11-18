SpaceX's Starship lifts off successfully but ends in a lost signal

- Now Playing
SpaceX's Starship lifts off successfully but ends in a lost signal01:20
- UP NEXT
New NASA satellite could improve air quality by tracking pollution03:37
NASA shares images of 'cosmic Christmas tree' to kick-off holidays00:28
Apollo astronaut Frank Borman dies at 9500:28
NASA discovers farthest black hole found yet03:25
'Devil comet' heads towards Earth, experts say no cause of concern02:41
NASA’s Psyche mission launches to explore metal-filled asteroid01:02
NASA discovers carbon and water on asteroid dust sample03:54
American astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record-setting space mission01:44
NASA’s Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record 371 days in orbit00:37
How NASA will study long-awaited asteroid samples06:48
Richard Branson speaks about new initiative to tackle climate change04:25
NASA brings asteroid samples back to Earth for first time00:31
In historic mission, NASA space capsule returns carrying asteroid sample02:04
Richard Branson on new climate change coalition, return to space03:27
Watch: Asteroid sample collected by NASA returns to Earth01:21
Trailblazing NASA astronaut will be first woman on Lunar mission05:11
Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space04:53
Paging Agent Mulder: NASA to use AI to study UFOs05:03
NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American01:41
- Now Playing
SpaceX's Starship lifts off successfully but ends in a lost signal01:20
- UP NEXT
New NASA satellite could improve air quality by tracking pollution03:37
NASA shares images of 'cosmic Christmas tree' to kick-off holidays00:28
Apollo astronaut Frank Borman dies at 9500:28
NASA discovers farthest black hole found yet03:25
'Devil comet' heads towards Earth, experts say no cause of concern02:41
Play All