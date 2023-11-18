IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    SpaceX's Starship lifts off successfully but ends in a lost signal

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    New NASA satellite could improve air quality by tracking pollution

    03:37

  • NASA shares images of 'cosmic Christmas tree' to kick-off holidays

    00:28

  • Apollo astronaut Frank Borman dies at 95

    00:28

  • NASA discovers farthest black hole found yet

    03:25

  • 'Devil comet' heads towards Earth, experts say no cause of concern

    02:41

  • NASA’s Psyche mission launches to explore metal-filled asteroid

    01:02

  • NASA discovers carbon and water on asteroid dust sample

    03:54

  • American astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record-setting space mission

    01:44

  • NASA’s Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record 371 days in orbit

    00:37

  • How NASA will study long-awaited asteroid samples

    06:48

  • Richard Branson speaks about new initiative to tackle climate change

    04:25

  • NASA brings asteroid samples back to Earth for first time

    00:31

  • In historic mission, NASA space capsule returns carrying asteroid sample

    02:04

  • Richard Branson on new climate change coalition, return to space

    03:27

  • Watch: Asteroid sample collected by NASA returns to Earth

    01:21

  • Trailblazing NASA astronaut will be first woman on Lunar mission

    05:11

  • Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space

    04:53

  • Paging Agent Mulder: NASA to use AI to study UFOs

    05:03

  • NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American

    01:41

NBC News

SpaceX's Starship lifts off successfully but ends in a lost signal

01:20

SpaceX was successful in launching its uncrewed Starship megarocket, but its attempt at reentry was never completed after losing connection. In April, the first attempt at a Starship launch ended in an explosion minutes after lifting offNov. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    SpaceX's Starship lifts off successfully but ends in a lost signal

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    New NASA satellite could improve air quality by tracking pollution

    03:37

  • NASA shares images of 'cosmic Christmas tree' to kick-off holidays

    00:28

  • Apollo astronaut Frank Borman dies at 95

    00:28

  • NASA discovers farthest black hole found yet

    03:25

  • 'Devil comet' heads towards Earth, experts say no cause of concern

    02:41
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All