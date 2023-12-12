IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke to reporters after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called on the White House to provide more "clarity and detail" about Ukraine's strategy against Russia before he could support additional funding.Dec. 12, 2023

