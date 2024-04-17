IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stepson of former ‘Real Housewives’ star arrested on Jan. 6 charges
April 17, 202400:51
NBC News

Stepson of former ‘Real Housewives’ star arrested on Jan. 6 charges

00:51

Tyler Campanella, the stepson of former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker, was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He faces five misdemeanor charges.April 17, 2024

