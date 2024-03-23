IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Survivors and mourners express shock and horror one day after Russian concert attacks
March 23, 202401:31
Survivors and mourners express shock and horror one day after Russian concert attacks

01:31

Survivors and mourners are recounting their reactions one day after gunmen attacked a crowd and set fire to Crocus City Hall, a Russian concert venue. Long lines have formed to donate blood as scores of people remain injured.March 23, 2024

