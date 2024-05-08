IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment
May 8, 202402:20
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel

    01:28

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • Biden draws parallels between the Holocaust and Oct. 7 Hamas attack

    01:31

  • How the Biden administration is expected to respond to Israel’s Rafah offensive

    04:38

  • Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty

    02:28

  • Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah

    00:51

  • Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing

    00:43

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

    01:58

  • Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member

    06:23

  • Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal

    03:43

  • White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

    02:10

  • Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    06:23

  • Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal

    03:01

  • Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests

    02:51

  • Israel military calls for evacuation in Rafah ahead expected strike

    02:16

  • Video shows Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the Gaza coast

    00:25

NBC News

Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

02:20

NBC News filmed Gazans, forcibly displaced to Rafah by the war, now packing up to move on again as Israel shells the city and threatens a ground offensive. “That’s enough, stop the war,” said Mousa Essam Ubaid. “We are tired. I swear to God we are tired.”May 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel

    01:28

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • Biden draws parallels between the Holocaust and Oct. 7 Hamas attack

    01:31
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All