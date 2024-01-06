IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Trump reacts to SCOTUS Colorado hearing and Iowa shooting at rally

01:41

Former President Donald Trump reacted to the Supreme Court decision to weigh whether he can be taken off of the Colorado ballot during a campaign rally in Iowa. He also acknowledged the deadly Iowa school shooting that happened the day before the rally.Jan. 6, 2024

