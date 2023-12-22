Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links

- Now Playing
Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links00:43
- UP NEXT
Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site00:52
Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military00:32
Vigil held for victims of the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic's history00:52
Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence03:47
At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting02:25
Prague shooting witnesses describe frantic scene and hearing ‘bangs’ at university02:33
Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people02:54
Authorities confirm at least 10 people killed in Prague shooting02:06
How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’04:38
Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant02:59
Hamas hostage families plead with diplomats to help secure their freedom01:43
Airstrike on Rafah, Gaza, caught on camera by Sky News team04:07
Angry Argentinians protest against President Milei's decrees00:57
NBC's Morning News Now looks back at the biggest stories of 202305:15
Victims of Khan Younis blast taken to city hospital as death toll in Gaza nears 20,00000:45
Video said to show aftermath of an Israeli attack on a home in central Gaza00:56
Oil prices rise as Iranian-backed militia vows to keep attacking ships in Red Sea02:24
Massive volcanic eruption in Iceland threatening communities as lava spews01:45
‘We will remain in Gaza’: Displaced civilians refuse to leave homeland01:29
- Now Playing
Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links00:43
- UP NEXT
Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site00:52
Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military00:32
Vigil held for victims of the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic's history00:52
Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence03:47
At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting02:25
Play All