U.S. hostages released by Hamas are relatives of former NBC correspondent

The Israeli government has confirmed the identities of the two American hostages released by Hamas as Judith and Natalie Raanan. The women are relatives of former NBC News Tel Aviv bureau chief Martin Fletcher.Oct. 20, 2023

