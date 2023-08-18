IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Moscow says its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over the city

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rare inside look at F-16 fighter jet Ukraine believes is vital for defense

    06:44

  • Ukrainian soldiers blinded in war learn how to adapt at rehabilitation camp

    01:13

  • Watch: The Killers introduce a Russian fan on stage at a concert in Georgia

    01:14

  • Video shows Ukrainian security service unveiling new sea drone

    01:11

  • Russian airstrike kills two Ukrainian musicians raising money for troops

    02:48

  • Ukrainian singers, killed in Zaporizhzhia rocket attack, buried side by side

    01:07

  • Russian shelling kills seven people and wounds at least 22 in Kherson

    01:19

  • Ukraine fires all regional military recruitment chiefs in corruption clampdown

    01:04

  • Ukraine officials reveal thwarted plot to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    02:05

  • Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Pokrovsk twice

    01:58

  • Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

    01:43

  • Vivek Ramaswamy implies America involved in Ukraine war because of Hunter Biden

    02:00

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed blood transfusion center

    00:16

  • Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker

    01:19

  • Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

    01:26

  • Video shows Ukrainian sea drone striking Russian warship

    00:43

  • Russian drones hit grain export infrastructure, Ukraine says

    00:53

  • Skyscraper in Moscow hit by second drone attack in 2 days

    01:42

  • Two missiles launched into Ukraine 24 hours after drones explode in Moscow

    02:27

NBC News

Moscow says its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over the city

00:53

Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over central Moscow early Friday and some fragments fell on an exposition center, officials said. Surveillance video captured the flash and sound of at least one explosion.Aug. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Moscow says its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over the city

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rare inside look at F-16 fighter jet Ukraine believes is vital for defense

    06:44

  • Ukrainian soldiers blinded in war learn how to adapt at rehabilitation camp

    01:13

  • Watch: The Killers introduce a Russian fan on stage at a concert in Georgia

    01:14

  • Video shows Ukrainian security service unveiling new sea drone

    01:11

  • Russian airstrike kills two Ukrainian musicians raising money for troops

    02:48
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All