Video appears to show officers standing over arrested man struggling to breathe

03:05

Video appears to show Kentucky officers standing over an arrested man as he struggled to breathe. According to a friend and witness, officers did not call for medical help despite being asked. Clarence Wilkerson was subsequently pronounced dead at a local medical center, but the time between arrest and arrival there is not known.March 10, 2023

