IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida rescue organization races to find indoor dog shelters amid cold

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Video shows fire ants forming rafts to survive Australia floods

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Researchers work to find how ‘real King Kong’ ape went extinct

    00:39

  • Oncilla rescued from traffickers in Colombia released into natural habitat

    01:04

  • Video shows Coast Guard rescuing dog that had fallen off a cliff

    01:00

  • Video shows Orca teaching baby whale to hunt dolphin

    01:27

  • WATCH: Deer airlifted in Utah to have GPS collars fitted

    00:41

  • Scottish sheep rescued after being isolated for two years

    02:01

  • Watch: Bull on the loose! Animal runs on N.J. Transit tracks

    01:11

  • WATCH: Chihuahua runs along busy highway as motorists shield it from traffic

    02:45

  • Video shows large whale joining swimmers off Australian beach

    00:31

  • Escaped kangaroo caught after punching cop in Canada

    00:34

  • How dog owners can protect pets from mysterious illness as cases rise

    02:11

  • South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban

    01:15

  • Zoo Miami debuts new Sumatran tiger cub

    01:17

  • Lion spotted on the loose after escaping from circus near Rome, Italy

    00:50

  • Long-lost echidna species seen for first time in over 60 years

    00:30

  • Watch: Leaping deer slams into truck just prior to sale

    01:38

  • Researchers look to improve dairy production as climate change affects cows

    01:47

  • Man says otters attacked him while he was swimming in a California lake

    02:10

NBC News

Video shows fire ants forming rafts to survive Australia floods

00:30

Fire ants in Queensland, Australia, formed rafts to survive the extreme floods in the area. The fire ants are an invasive species that can damage crops and their sting can be fatal for humans.Jan. 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Florida rescue organization races to find indoor dog shelters amid cold

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Video shows fire ants forming rafts to survive Australia floods

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Researchers work to find how ‘real King Kong’ ape went extinct

    00:39

  • Oncilla rescued from traffickers in Colombia released into natural habitat

    01:04

  • Video shows Coast Guard rescuing dog that had fallen off a cliff

    01:00

  • Video shows Orca teaching baby whale to hunt dolphin

    01:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All