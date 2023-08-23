IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Russian mercenary chief who led revolt was in plane crash, state media says

  • Now Playing

    Watch: The moon's surface from India's lunar probe as it flies to landing zone

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Russia’s first lunar mission in nearly 50 years crashes into Moon

    00:24

  • New space race between U.S., Russia and China aims for the moon

    01:59

  • James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space

    00:43

  • Mother-daughter on their historic journey to space: 'So much peace'

    04:40

  • Watch: Russia launches lunar probe in search for water on the moon

    00:42

  • Virgin Galactic crew reflects on their historic spaceflight

    03:36

  • First Virgin Galactic spaceflight touches back down to Earth after historic flight

    06:19

  • First Virgin Galactic civilian spaceflight reaches space

    05:02

  • Virgin Galactic’s Unity ship set to blast off with civilian crew

    01:36

  • Take a look behind the scenes of Virgin Galactic's historic spaceflight

    03:25

  • A closer look at how the Virgin Galactic space shuttle will blast into space

    02:11

  • Civilian crew set to blast off on Virgin Galactic to the edge of space

    03:42

  • Biden keeps U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado

    01:53

  • Space shuttle Endeavour to get new home at California Science Center

    02:26

  • Watch: Smoke from Canadian wildfires seen from the International Space Station

    01:03

  • NASA’s UFO panel holds its first public meeting: Key takeaways

    02:13

  • NASA and Pentagon officials present UFO preliminary findings

    01:30

  • Private flight carrying four astronauts returns to Earth after mission to International Space Station

    01:09

  • North Korea spy satellite launch failure triggers alerts in South Korea and Japan

    01:14

NBC News

Watch: The moon's surface from India's lunar probe as it flies to landing zone

00:27

India’s space agency released visuals of the moon taken from its spacecraft ahead of its attempt to land on the lunar surface.Aug. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Watch: The moon's surface from India's lunar probe as it flies to landing zone

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Russia’s first lunar mission in nearly 50 years crashes into Moon

    00:24

  • New space race between U.S., Russia and China aims for the moon

    01:59

  • James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space

    00:43

  • Mother-daughter on their historic journey to space: 'So much peace'

    04:40

  • Watch: Russia launches lunar probe in search for water on the moon

    00:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All