IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 'Our hearts are heavy'

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court

    01:01

  • North Carolina news meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash near interstate

    02:14

  • Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting

    01:35

  • Three officers arrested in Georgia jail beating

    01:37

  • Chesapeake police confirm Walmart employee killed 6 people, wounded four

    00:51

  • Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say

    01:11

  • Biden extends student loan payment pause

    03:39

  • Supreme Court rejects former President Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

    03:32

  • Millions of Americans hitting the roads and skies ahead of Thanksgiving

    03:51

  • Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says

    04:22

  • Gunman kills at least six at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

    03:42

  • Club Q survivor: Attack broke many ‘pure, true hearts’ of the LGBTQ community

    01:44

  • Multiple dead after mass shooting in Virginia Walmart

    01:21

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to combined 19 years in prison

    03:20

  • ‘Our voices are louder than gunshots’: Community speaks out on Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

    02:39

  • Inside joint effort between U.S., Colombia law enforcement to combat cartels

    05:18

  • Growing concern over corporate investors taking advantage of renters

    03:00

  • Unseen legend behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

    01:39

  • What shoppers can expect this Black Friday, Cyber Monday

    01:25

NBC News

Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 'Our hearts are heavy'

00:44

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke publicly about the shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart that left multiple people dead and several in the hospital. Youngkin addressed a crowd before a tax tribute ceremony for the 1677 Treaty of Middle Plantation.Nov. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 'Our hearts are heavy'

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court

    01:01

  • North Carolina news meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash near interstate

    02:14

  • Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting

    01:35

  • Three officers arrested in Georgia jail beating

    01:37

  • Chesapeake police confirm Walmart employee killed 6 people, wounded four

    00:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All