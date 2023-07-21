IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
VP Harris on Florida education changes: 'They want to replace history with lies'

01:06

During remarks in Jacksonville, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out against newly approved African American history standards, which will teach Florida public school students that some Black people benefited from slavery because it taught useful skills. "They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us. And we will not have it," Harris said.July 21, 2023

