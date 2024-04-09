IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden delivers remarks on the care economy
April 9, 2024
  • UP NEXT

    Special report: Solar eclipse path of totality

    01:44:40

  • Gadi Schwartz reports on eclipse totality from plane above Arkansas

    06:04

  • Total eclipse reaches last stop in the U.S. in Maine

    04:11

  • 'So memorable': New Yorkers, tourists gather in midtown Manhattan for partial eclipse viewing

    02:27

  • 'Like a cool summer night': Temperature drops as eclipse hits Cleveland

    04:13

  • Animals active as eclipse reaches totality in Little Rock, Arkansas

    04:18

  • 'Just amazing!': Solar eclipse watchers go wild as the moment of totality passes over Dallas

    03:47

  • NBC’s Morgan Chesky and family witness total eclipse in Kerrville, Texas

    04:31

  • Watch: Solar eclipse reaches totality in Mazatlán, Mexico

    04:15

  • William Shatner discusses the 'magical' moments of a total solar eclipse

    04:16

  • Watch: Man nearly run over after confronting suspected car prowlers

    00:57

  • Biden is working to prevent escalation in Iran, Sen. Schumer says

    00:55

  • Shooting at outdoor Miami mall leaves two dead and seven injured

    00:33

  • Video shows Statue of Liberty shaking during earthquake in New York

    00:36

  • Earthquake interrupts U.N. Security Council

    00:42

  • Surveillance videos capture moment earthquake shakes tri-state area

    01:07

  • WATCH: Video shows the moment earthquake struck New Jersey

    00:39

  • Earthquake centered in New Jersey rattles the East Coast

    03:54

  • Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House

    00:52

  • Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza

    00:52

Live Video

Live / Biden delivers remarks on the care economy

Watch live coverage as President Biden travels to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station to deliver remarks on the care economy.April 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Special report: Solar eclipse path of totality

    01:44:40

  • Gadi Schwartz reports on eclipse totality from plane above Arkansas

    06:04

  • Total eclipse reaches last stop in the U.S. in Maine

    04:11

  • 'So memorable': New Yorkers, tourists gather in midtown Manhattan for partial eclipse viewing

    02:27

  • 'Like a cool summer night': Temperature drops as eclipse hits Cleveland

    04:13

  • Animals active as eclipse reaches totality in Little Rock, Arkansas

    04:18
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All