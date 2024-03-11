IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: John Cena sort of streaks during the Oscars, Speaker Mike Johnson faces GOP backlash, and two pilots are accused of falling asleep mid flight

Watch Oscars 2024 highlights in 3 minutes
March 11, 202403:24

Jimmy Kimmel opened the 96th Academy Awards poking fun at the “Barbie” snubs and giving praise to the “people behind the scenes” in Hollywood. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer" dominated the night, taking home seven awards, including best picture, best director and best actor.March 11, 2024

