IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ officially hits bookshelves

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Why first customers of Harry's memoir 'Spare' want to read it

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking negative stories in new interview

    01:36

  • Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis offers advice for Prince Harry

    05:45

  • Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ reveals deep divides, infighting

    03:17

  • Prince Harry opens up about tense relationship with royals in ITV interview

    01:39

  • Prince Harry details alleged altercation with Prince William in '60 Minutes' interview

    01:59

  • Prince Harry’s new book drops bombshells about royal family

    01:39

  • Prince Harry alleges Prince William physically attacked him in 2019

    03:32

  • Royals pay tribute to queen’s legacy during Christmas season

    02:22

  • Full Video: Charles III delivers first Christmas broadcast as king 

    05:09

  • Royal family celebrates first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth

    00:27

  • How the royals are marking 1st Christmas without the queen

    02:52

  • Inside King Charles’ challenges during first 100 days

    02:11

  • Harry thinks stress from media caused Meghan’s miscarriage

    02:41

  • Royals put on unified front after latest Harry and Meghan episodes

    02:51

  • Harry gets candid on rift with William in final doc episodes

    06:41

  • See Prince William, Kate and kids in 2022 Christmas card

    00:23

  • Royal family stays tight-lipped on Harry and Meghan’s docuseries

    04:28

  • Ryan Reynolds hosts King Charles III at his low-ranking Welsh soccer club

    01:12

NBC News

Why first customers of Harry's memoir 'Spare' want to read it

01:14

Customers at a London bookshop who were among the first to buy Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" explained why they wanted to read it.Jan. 10, 2023

  • Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ officially hits bookshelves

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Why first customers of Harry's memoir 'Spare' want to read it

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking negative stories in new interview

    01:36

  • Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis offers advice for Prince Harry

    05:45

  • Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ reveals deep divides, infighting

    03:17

  • Prince Harry opens up about tense relationship with royals in ITV interview

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All