IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian family escapes war-torn city relieved to arrive in U.S.

    01:09
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy says Russia massing troops in Donbas for new attacks

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers

    03:16

  • The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older population

    01:56

  • White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war

    01:43

  • Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations

    01:30

  • Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine

    03:18

  • Zelenskyy tells Norwegian lawmakers Europe's future is being decided now

    01:12

  • Russia suggests potential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

    01:53

  • Ukraine remains skeptical amid Russia’s pledge to ease attacks

    02:03

  • Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at Ukrainian fundraiser

    01:34

  • Recaptured Ukraine city of Irpin left with destruction from Russian invasion

    01:05

  • Odesa prepares for Russian attacks

    01:44

  • Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

    01:59

  • New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust

    02:43

  • ‘Ukrainians are not naive people’: Zelenskyy on peace talks progress

    01:12

  • Philadelphia volunteers ship thousands of boxes filled with supplies to Ukraine

    01:15

  • Ukrainian army commander: ‘We are liberating our land. And we are confident we will win’

    01:31

  • Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv

    04:46

  • Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?

    02:47

NBC News

Zelenskyy says Russia massing troops in Donbas for new attacks

01:50

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was massing troops for new attacks in the Donbas region. Zelenskyy also said Russian forces moving away from Kyiv was a result of "our defenders' work" and was not a withdrawal.March 31, 2022

  • Ukrainian family escapes war-torn city relieved to arrive in U.S.

    01:09
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy says Russia massing troops in Donbas for new attacks

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers

    03:16

  • The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older population

    01:56

  • White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war

    01:43

  • Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All