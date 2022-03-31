Zelenskyy says Russia massing troops in Donbas for new attacks
01:50
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was massing troops for new attacks in the Donbas region. Zelenskyy also said Russian forces moving away from Kyiv was a result of "our defenders' work" and was not a withdrawal.March 31, 2022
Ukrainian family escapes war-torn city relieved to arrive in U.S.
01:09
Now Playing
Zelenskyy says Russia massing troops in Donbas for new attacks
01:50
UP NEXT
Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers
03:16
The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older population
01:56
White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war
01:43
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations