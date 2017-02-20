Donald Trump Promise Tracker and Fact Checks

President Donald Trump made hundreds of promises while running for office. Some were small; others were contradictory. Many were sweeping.

From a constantly evolving policy platform in which he took up 141 distinct positions on 23 issues, ten core goals for his administration emerged: Create millions of jobs, unite a divided nation, fix the nation's broken immigration system, fight terrorism, repeal and replace Obamacare, restore trust in government, rebuild American's infrastructure, cut better deals, bring law and order, and, of course, win.

His message allied unlikely coalitions and propelled the reality TV star to a surprising victory in November. In the hands of an outsider candidate bent on shaking up Washington, D.C., Trump's spectacular promises — “every dream you ever dreamed for your country” will come true — were a triumphant strategy.

Now, they are the test of his presidency.