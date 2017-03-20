Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady's missing ─ and apparently stolen ─ game jersey has been found, the NFL said Monday.

The culprit appears to be a journalist in Mexico.

A joint investigation by the league, Brady's New England Patriots, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities ended with the quarterback's Super Bowl LI jersey being found "in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

Brady wore the jersey while leading the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, the first to go into overtime. The 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 gave Brady his fifth championship.

Brady discovered the jersey missing immediately after the game, saying he remembered putting it in his bag. "It's unfortunate, because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," he told reporters.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that his force had helped track the jersey to Mexico.

The search also turned up a jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, McCarthy said.

The NFL said nothing about the possibility of criminal charges, and Brady has yet to release a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.