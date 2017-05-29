Feedback
52 Years After His Death, Vietnam Veteran Finally Honored

 

Navy pilot Lt. Commander Frederick Crosby — classified as “killed in action” for more than 50 years — finally was given a full military funeral Sunday in San Diego after his remains returned.

