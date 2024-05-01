IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Columbia releases statement saying protesters 'chose to escalate'
May 1, 202403:34

NBC News NOW

Columbia University has released a statement saying that they "regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation." This comes after the university wrote a letter to NYPD asking them to intervene. May 1, 2024

