Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Inspiring America: Man With Cerebral Palsy Finishes Half-Ironman

 

Inspired by Olympian Michael Phelps, Johnny Agar is proving that his cerebral palsy doesn’t mean he can’t be an athlete, finishing an arduous half-Ironman race in Florida.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All
advertisement

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Tense Easter Sunday in Arkansas as State Fights for Executions

Tense Easter in Arkansas as State Fights for Executions

Lethal Injection
Bloody Brawl in Walmart Caught on Camera

Bloody Brawl in Walmart Caught on Camera

U.S. news
Kennedy Cousin's Lawyers Claim New Evidence in Moxley Case
Video

Kennedy Cousin's Lawyers Claim New Evidence in Moxley Case

U.S. news
Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Clash in Berkeley, California

Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Clash in Berkeley

U.S. news
Supreme Court Scheduled to Hear Important Freedom of Religion Dispute

SCOTUS to Hear Important Freedom of Religion Case

U.S. news

World News

Inside the World's First All-Female Special Forces Unit: Norway's Jegertroppen

Inside the World's First All-Female Special Forces Unit

World
Turkey's Erdogan Wins Referendum to Give Him More Power

Turkey's Erdogan Wins Referendum to Give Him More Power

World
Norway's Future Jegertroppen: World's First Female Special Forces Unit
Gallery

Norway's Future Jegertroppen: World's First Female Special Forces Unit

World
Pence Warns North Korea of Donald Trump's 'Resolve' on Nuclear Standoff

Pence Warns North Korea: Don't Test Trump's 'Resolve'

World
Sri Lanka Garbage Dump Disaster: 100 Feared Dead After Trash Pile Collapse

100 Feared Dead After Huge Garbage Dump Collapses

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Cerebral Palsy Didn't Stop This Athlete From Finishing Half-Ironman
Video

Cerebral Palsy Didn't Stop This Athlete From Finishing Half-Ironman

Lifestyle
House Party: Teens Are Spending Hours on This Video Chat App
Video

'House Party,' the App Teens Use With Parents Home or Not

Social Media
Peru Native Who Voted Illegally in Two U.S. Elections Now Faces Deportation

Woman Facing Deportation for Voting Illegally: 'I Was Confused'

Immigration
Venezuelans Mount Pressure on Government as Protests Intensify
Gallery

Venezuelans Mount Pressure on Government as Protests Intensify

World
U.S. May Launch Strike If North Korea Reaches for Nuclear Trigger

U.S. May Launch Strike If North Korea Reaches for Nuclear Trigger

EXCLUSIVE
advertisement