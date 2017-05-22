Please select another video.
Iran’s Pres. Rouhani Wins Re-Election in a Landslide
With an astounding voter turnout of 74%, moderate Hassan Rouhani beat hard-liner Ibrahim Raisi by nearly 8 million votes. "The Iranian nation has chosen the path of interaction with the world."
