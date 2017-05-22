Feedback
Nightly News

Iran’s Pres. Rouhani Wins Re-Election in a Landslide

 

With an astounding voter turnout of 74%, moderate Hassan Rouhani beat hard-liner Ibrahim Raisi by nearly 8 million votes. "The Iranian nation has chosen the path of interaction with the world."

Nightly Films

U.S. News

A Circus No More: Historic Ringling Bros. Says Goodbye
U.S. news
This Labrador Sniffs Out Data for the FBI
U.S. news
Operation Git-Meow Rescues Cats From Gitmo
U.S. news
Circus Icon Ringling Bros. Says Goodbye After 146 Years

U.S. news
'Alt Reich' Member Charged in Possible Hate Crime Killing of Black Student

U.S. news

World News

Trump's Israel Visit: Major Security in Jerusalem, Bethlehem

Trump’s First Foreign Trip
NBC's Bill Neely Trump Trip Notebook: So Long, Saudi Arabia

Trump’s First Foreign Trip
Iranian Voters Reject Hardliner, Re-Elect Moderate Rouhani in a Landslide
World
Highlights From Trump's Address to the Muslim World
Trump’s First Foreign Trip
Pope Tells Kids He Wasn't Good at Soccer Growing Up
Religion
Nightly Reads

Texas Border Town Sues State Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Ban

Immigration
Colon Cancer Survivors Live Longer With Healthy Habits

Health news
Measles Outbreak, Fueled by Vaccine Fear, Sends Kids to Hospital

Health news
Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

U.S. news
TSA Report Warns Against Truck Ramming Attacks by Terrorists

U.S. news
