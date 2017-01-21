Feedback
Nightly News

Meet the Trumps: A New and Unconventional First Family

 

Melania Trump is trading her semi-private life for the very public spotlight, becoming just the second First Lady of the United States to be born overseas.

World News

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

U.S. News

Obama Addresses Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews

Obama Speaks Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews

President Obama: The Legacy
Thief Who Walked Off With $1.6M in Gold Nabbed: Sources

Thief Who Walked Off With $1.6M in Gold Nabbed: Sources

U.S. news
Trump Inspires Worry, Skepticism on D.C.'s Historically Black U Street

Trump Inspires Worry on D.C.'s Historically Black U Street

Presidential Inauguration
Meet the Women Responsible for Pink Cat Protest Hats
Meet the Women Responsible for Pink Cat Protest Hats

U.S. news
Inauguration Done, President Trump Celebrates at Balls

Inauguration Done, President Trump Celebrates at Balls

Presidential Inauguration

World News

Trump Inauguration: What the World Is Saying About New President

What the World Is Saying About Trump's Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
Children Rescued After 40 Hours Buried in Avalanche
Children Rescued After 40 Hours Buried in Avalanche

Europe
Italy Avalanche: Survivors Found Alive Inside Buried Hotel

Survivors Freed After Almost 2 Days Trapped in Buried Hotel

World
'Bravo!': Survivors Pulled From Hotel Buried by Avalanche
'Bravo!': Survivors Pulled From Hotel Buried by Avalanche

World
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Faces Life Sentence in U.S. Prison

Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Faces Life Sentence in U.S. Prison

U.S. news
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
