IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Federal Reserve to announce third interest rate decision of 2024
May 1, 202402:39
  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve to announce third interest rate decision of 2024

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Pace of economic growth slows as inflation remains stubborn

    01:36

  • Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements

    03:31

  • Markets alarmed as inflation rises to 3.5 percent

    03:24

  • March inflation report shows costs rose 0.4% on a monthly basis

    03:16

  • U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March

    04:53

  • Navy releases underwater images of Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:36

  • Broad effects of new California law that raises minimum wage to $20 for some fast-food workers

    02:02

  • California minimum wage rises to $20 for fast food workers

    01:58

  • Evictions skyrocket nationwide as housing costs rise

    02:31

  • Solar eclipse will draw throngs of visitors to unlikely hotspots

    01:32

  • Consumer confidence stalls amid anxiety over the economy

    03:10

  • Biden announces billion in tech grants in battleground Arizona

    02:15

  • Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

    02:33

  • Federal Reserve set to announce the latest interest rate decision

    02:47

  • How to cut down the high costs of college

    03:24

  • Inflation on the menu: San Francisco's $22 burrito

    02:21

  • CPI report says inflation up 0.4% in February

    05:06

  • Some grocery chains offer their own private brands to keep food prices down

    01:28

  • U.S. economy adds 275,000 jobs in February

    03:14

NBC News NOW

Federal Reserve to announce third interest rate decision of 2024

02:39

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will announce whether the Fed plans to raise, keep steady, or lower interest rates in the fight against inflation, after rates rose to their highest levels in a decade. NBC News’ Brian Cheung reports on what to expect from the Federal Reserve’s decision.May 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve to announce third interest rate decision of 2024

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Pace of economic growth slows as inflation remains stubborn

    01:36

  • Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements

    03:31

  • Markets alarmed as inflation rises to 3.5 percent

    03:24

  • March inflation report shows costs rose 0.4% on a monthly basis

    03:16

  • U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March

    04:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All