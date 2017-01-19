Feedback
Nightly News

Teen Defends ‘Mother’ Who Allegedly Adbucted Her: ‘Perfect to Me’

 

A teenager, who was kidnapped as a newborn, is speaking out after being reunited with her biological parents. In an interview, she defended the woman who is accused of abducting her from a hospital.

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

U.S. News

Teen Defends 'Mother' Who Allegedly Abducted Her

The Changing Face of a President: Barack Obama Through the Years
The Changing Face of a President: Obama Through the Years

Fired Ohio State Band Director Drops All Claims in Sexism Dispute

After Extradition Pledge, Assange Lawyers Say Manning Commutation Fell Short

Virginia Executes Ricky Gray for Virginia Family Murders

World News

Nigeria's Botched Airstrike Shows Boko Haram Isn't Defeated

'A Vision of Hell, in the Heart of Europe'
'A Vision of Hell, in the Heart of Europe'

Earth Sets Record Temperature in 2016 — for Third Year in a Row

Al Gore: '2016 Was Hottest Year in Recorded History'
Al Gore: '2016 Was Hottest Year in Recorded History'

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

