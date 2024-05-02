IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’
    Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’

Student protester at Columbia says 'we are not finished'

01:04

Columbia University student and organizer for Jewish Voice for Peace Cameron Jones spoke out after the police action on campus, saying “Columbia’s attempt to oppress the movement only strengthens our resolve.”May 2, 2024

