Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted two committee votes to delay the confirmations of President Donald Trump's picks to head the Health and Human Services and Treasury departments.

"We're not going to this committee today because we want the committee to regroup, get the information, have these two nominees come back in front of the committee, clarify what they lied about — I would hope they would apologize for that — then give us the information that we all need for our states," Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told reporters.

Steven Mnuchin testifies before Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan.19, 2017. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images

The move is an effort to halt the confirmations of Rep. Tom Price as secretary of Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin as Treasury secretary after contentious confirmation hearings in which Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee accused both nominees of withholding important information.

While Democrats do not have the votes to defeat the nominations in the Republican-held Senate, a quorum of committee members must be present to hold a vote.

Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Jan. 18, 2017. Carolyn Kaster / AP

Democrats said they want more information about Price's investments in health care companies that they contend could pose ethical issues for the incoming head of HHS. And Mnuchin was grilled last week about his company's role in the housing crisis in 2008.

Both nominees were accused of withholding information from the committee during the disclosure process. Price and Mnuchin have said any missing information was unintentional and they worked to provide any gaps.

A new date for the votes has not yet been set.