It was supposed to be a "once-in-a-lifetime musical experience" on a remote island in the Bahamas. The organizers of the much-hyped Fyre Festival promised "two transformative weekends" of Instagram-ready luxury — world-class cuisine, private jets, yachts.

Oh, and Blink-182 was set to perform. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, apparently everything.

Miserable festival-goers, some of whom shelled out as much as $250,000 for premium tickets, tweeted images of shoddy sleeping tents and meals that won't earn any Michelin stars. It appeared there were no bikini-clad models cavorting on the sand.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Blink-182 seemed to sense impending disaster. The band bailed on Fyre almost a full day before its Friday kickoff.

G.O.O.D. Music, Lil Yachty, Major Lazer and Migos had also been slated to perform at the two-weekend festival, which had been hyped on social media by Kendall Jenner and other celebrities.

As of Friday afternoon, several attendees claimed they were stranded on the Exuma Cays — scenes that sounded like Coachella meets "Lord of the Flies."

"It's every man for himself," Tom Knight, 21, told NBC News on Friday. "As of right now, we have no plans — like, we don't know if they are keeping us here, if we're flying back today. There is nothing set up."

"There's just chaos right now," said Knight, who said who paid $1,600 to attend the festival. "Everybody is standing around. No one knows when the flights are leaving."

The festival, co-produced by rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was on hold — at least for now.

"The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if and when we are able to create the high-quality experience we envisioned," organizers said in a statement, adding that they were "working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off" the island.

Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

Ja Rule, for his part, insisted the event was "NOT A SCAM" and the reported chaos was "NOT MY FAULT."

There were signs that Fyre was in trouble before it started. The Wall Street Journal reported in early April that festival organizers had "missed a series of deadlines to make advance payments to performers." A spokeswoman for Fyre Media Inc. told the paper that "artists have been paid according to terms."

In a statement, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism said it was "extremely disappointed in the way the events unfolded," and apologized for the "total disorganization and chaos."