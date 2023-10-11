Caroline Ellison, star witness in Bankman-Fried trial, recounts living in 'a constant state of dread'

Caroline Ellison, who led the digital currency hedge fund connected to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, is continuing her testimony in his criminal trial Wednesday.

Ellison, who is also Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend, is considered the star witness in the prosecution's case. Bankman-Fried faces seven federal charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering in connection with his oversight of the now-defunct FTX and Alameda Research, both of which filed for bankruptcy last year.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. His defense attorneys are expected to cross-examine Ellison after she completes her testimony for the prosecution.

In less than a year, Bankman-Fried, 31, has gone from a crypto titan and a rising global player with a net worth estimated at $16 billion to a defendant whose closest associates are testifying against him in a case that could put him in prison for decades.

Ellison is at the center of that. On Tuesday, she testified that Bankman-Fried told her to steal some $10 billion from FTX's customers and use it to repay firms that had lent money to Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm Ellison was leading.

"Sam directed me to commit these crimes," Ellison said in court Tuesday after she told prosecutors that she, Bankman-Fried and others had committed fraud.

She also said Bankman-Fried set up the system that let her move the money.

Ellison started at Alameda as a trader in 2018. She testified that after the hedge fund suffered large losses that year, Bankman-Fried made getting more money a top priority. To that end, he told Alameda employees to get loans on any terms they could.

That was risky, because lenders could call those loans in at any time. Ellison said there were enough of them to bankrupt Alameda if the loans all became due and payable immediately.

She said Bankman-Fried also tried to strengthen the firms by creating the digital token FTT. She said Alameda owned 60% to 70% of the supply of the coin, which cost essentially nothing to make. When its market price rose from an initial 10 cents to $50 over time, Alameda gained billions on paper.

Ellison is testifying under a deal with the government after she pleaded guilty to a series of fraud charges and conspiracy to commit money laundering. FTX cofounder Gary Wang also testified against Bankman-Fried this week after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Both are hoping to get their eventual sentences reduced.

Former FTX technology head Nishad Singh also pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to the implosion of FTX and Alameda.

'A constant state of dread'

In 2021, Ellison became Alameda's co-CEO, and later became sole CEO. However, prosecutors say Bankman-Fried was calling the shots. Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have argued that Ellison was fully responsible and that she mismanaged the company, including by failing to make protective hedge trades that could have reduced the risk of big losses.

Ellison testified that Bankman-Fried told her to put the growing value of the FTT tokens on Alameda's balance sheet so it could borrow money. She said she felt that was misleading, but that he persuaded her to proceed.

Alameda later did the same with other coins that gained a great deal of value because of Bankman-Fried's involvement with them.

When her testimony continued Wednesday, Ellison told prosecutors about events in June 2022, when several crypto firms and exchanges failed and investors pulled about $1 trillion out of the market.

Some of Alameda's lenders were asking for their loans to be repaid, as she feared they would. Ellison testified that she knew the only way to repay them was to take money from FTX customers.

She said Bankman-Fried told her to do just that, and that he knew the money was secretly being taken from those customers.

When a major lender, the financial services firm Genesis, asked to see an updated Alameda balance sheet, Ellison told the court that she, Bankman-Fried, Wang, and Singh, brainstormed ways to make the company’s financial position look stronger so Genesis wouldn't ask for more money back.

They prepared a variety of different balance sheets to show Genesis, she said, testifying that she "was in a constant state of dread" at this time. Bankman-Fried chose a balance sheet that hid the fact that Alameda was taking some $10 billion from FTX's users.

By October, she said, Alameda had taken $14 billion to $15 billion from FTX's users, and Bankman-Fried was trying to raise money to fill that hole.

She told the court that Bankman-Fried warned her and others to be wary about how they communicate with each other and about putting things in writing.

She also testified that Alameda paid a large bribe to Chinese officials to get them to unfreeze about $1 billion in funds on Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bankman-Fried is scheduled to face additional charges, including accusations of bribing foreign officials, in a separate trial in March 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.