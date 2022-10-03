Stocks rally to start October and a new quarter with Dow up over 600 points

Stocks rallied Monday to start the new month and quarter, as Treasury yields eased from levels not seen roughly a decade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 681 points higher, or 2.3%. At one point it advanced as much as about 700 points. The S&P 500 rose 2.1%, after falling Friday to its lowest level since November 2020, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6%.
Those moves came as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rolled over to trade at around 3.7%, after topping 4% at one point last week.
“It’s pretty simple at this point, 10-year Treasury yield goes up, and equities likely remain under pressure,” Raymond James’ Tavis McCourt said. “It comes down, and equities rally.”
Wall Street has worst month since start of the pandemicOct. 1, 202202:06
Wall Street is coming off a tough month, with the Dow and S&P 500 notching their biggest monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow on Friday also closed below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020.
The Dow shed 8.8% in September, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 9.3% and 10.5%, respectively.
For the quarter, the Dow fell 6.66% to notch a three-quarter losing streak for the first time since the third quarter of 2015. Both the S&P and Nasdaq Composite fell 5.28% and 4.11%, respectively, to finish their third consecutive negative quarter for the first time since 2009.
As the new quarter kicks off, all S&P 500 sectors sit at least 10% off their 52-week highs. Nine sectors finished the quarter in negative territory.
In the fourth quarter, elevated inflation and a Federal Reserve intent on bringing surging prices to a halt regardless of what it means for the economy will likely continue to weigh on markets, said Truist’s Keith Lerner. Oversold conditions, however, also make the market vulnerable to a sharp short-term bounce on good news, he added.
“I think we could be set up for some type of reprieve but the underlying trend at this point is still a downward trend and choppy waters to continue,” Lerner said.