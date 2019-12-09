Comey reacts to Russia probe IG report: Trump's attacks were 'all nonsense'

Castor's 'Fresh' fashion statement gets noticed Castor, the GOP lawyer, raised eyebrows Monday morning when he arrived at the impeachment hearing with a green reusable bag holding his files and folders. He also unwittingly raised the profile of North Carolina-based grocery chain, The Fresh Market, which is now calling itself "the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor" and offering free reusable bags to customers. We'd like to announce that we are the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor. 😜



The DOJ inspector general's report entered into record Nadler noted that the Justice Department's inspector general report released today that looked at the probe into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign has been entered into the Judiciary Committee's record.







Trump (very briefly) weighs in on hearing Trump, during a White House event about school choice, was asked if he had watched any of Monday's testimony. Yes, the president said, "a little." "I did, I watched a little bit, very little ... it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace to our country, it's a hoax and it should never ever be allowed to happen again," Trump said of the impeachment inquiry.







'Kangaroo court': Republicans slam process, Dem lawyer Republican lawmakers have largely used their time to lambaste the impeachment inquiry and attack Goldman. Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, refused to ask the witnesses questions during his time and instead castigated Goldman for the way in which Democrats have run the hearing and his reluctance to answer some of their questions about how the House Intelligence Committee compiled its report and how call logs made it into the impeachment report. Gohmert: We 'already got the forms' to replace Trump's name with Biden 02:31 Gohmert called the process a "kangaroo court" and seemed to argue that there is little difference between Biden, acting on behalf of the Obama administration, demanding the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor and Trump allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival. "We already got the forms. All we have to do is eliminate Donald Trump's name and put Joe Biden's name," he said. "He's already admitted to the crime that's been foisted on the president."







Comey tweets Fox News canceled on him Following the release of the Justice Department inspector general's report, former FBI director James Comey said in a tweet that he was bounced from a Tuesday morning appearance on "Fox & Friends," but he will be on MSNBC during the 4 p.m. hour today. FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can't change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019







The Economist says it is 'puzzled' by Sen. Kennedy's Ukraine claim on 'Meet the Press' The Economist magazine refuted a claim made by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election in a letter released to NBC News on Monday. The publication said it was "puzzled" after Kennedy claimed multiple times during an interview on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Dec. 1 that Kyiv interfered in the election citing multiple news outlets to support his allegation. "I think both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election. I think it's been well documented in the Financial Times, in Politico, in The Economist, in the Washington Examiner, even on CBS, that the prime minister of Ukraine, the interior minister, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, the head of the Ukrainian Anti-Corruption League, all meddled in the election on social media and otherwise," Kennedy said. GOP senator repeats debunked Ukraine election meddling hoax 08:46 However, John Prideaux, the U.S. editor of The Economist, cited in the letter two articles of its reporting on Ukraine refuting that claim, one of which reported that the then-Ukrainian president favored Hillary Clinton but did not direct any of its government agencies to meddle in the election. It also reported that Ukrainian officials at the time supported Clinton because they believed she would be tougher on Russia than Trump. "But there is no evidence we have seen that Ukraine was engaged in subversion or disinformation, which is what Sen. Kennedy seems to be implying," Prideaux wrote. The president and his allies, including some Republican lawmakers, have floated a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not Russia — that interfered in the election. U.S intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.







Hearing has resumed After a 10-minute recess, the hearing is back in session.






