Elizabeth Janowski
5m ago / 10:31 PM UTC
Comey reacts to Russia probe IG report: Trump's attacks were 'all nonsense'
In his first interview since the release of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report Monday, former FBI Director James Comey said the findings prove that President Donald Trump's attacks on him and other FBI officials were "all nonsense."
“It was all made up. Two years of sitting silently at the FBI while you’re lied about, and finally the truth is out,” Comey told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.
The report concluded that FBI and Department of Justice officials did not demonstrate political bias when they launched their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, contradicting Trump’s repeated claims.
In 2017, Trump fired Comey, who had been leading the Russia probe, prompting the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Comey has since become an outspoken critic of the president.
In spite of the report’s findings, Comey expressed concern over Trump’s attempts to vilify the FBI, stating that “a lot of damage can’t be undone” because “good people believe something that a president of the United States says.”
“[Trump] is never going to be able to use the FBI as a political instrument, which is why he continues to try to burn it down,” he said.
Comey also took aim at Attorney General William Barr's statement disputing the inspector general's report.
"It is very, very serious that the attorney general of the United States first himself made false statements about his premier law enforcement organization,” Comey said. "You think he’d at least have the decency to say to the people of the FBI, 'I was wrong about that. I'm sorry I said that about you.'"
Dartunorro Clark
13m ago / 10:24 PM UTC
Castor's 'Fresh' fashion statement gets noticed
Castor, the GOP lawyer, raised eyebrows Monday morning when he arrived at the impeachment hearing with a green reusable bag holding his files and folders. He also unwittingly raised the profile of North Carolina-based grocery chain, The Fresh Market, which is now calling itself "the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor" and offering free reusable bags to customers.
Alex Moe
58m ago / 9:38 PM UTC
The DOJ inspector general's report entered into record
Nadler noted that the Justice Department's inspector general report released today that looked at the probe into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign has been entered into the Judiciary Committee's record.
Mitch Felan
58m ago / 9:39 PM UTC
Trump (very briefly) weighs in on hearing
Trump, during a White House event about school choice, was asked if he had watched any of Monday's testimony. Yes, the president said, "a little."
"I did, I watched a little bit, very little ... it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace to our country, it's a hoax and it should never ever be allowed to happen again," Trump said of the impeachment inquiry.
Dartunorro Clark
50m ago / 9:46 PM UTC
'Kangaroo court': Republicans slam process, Dem lawyer
Republican lawmakers have largely used their time to lambaste the impeachment inquiry and attack Goldman.
Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, refused to ask the witnesses questions during his time and instead castigated Goldman for the way in which Democrats have run the hearing and his reluctance to answer some of their questions about how the House Intelligence Committee compiled its report and how call logs made it into the impeachment report.
Gohmert called the process a "kangaroo court" and seemed to argue that there is little difference between Biden, acting on behalf of the Obama administration, demanding the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor and Trump allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
"We already got the forms. All we have to do is eliminate Donald Trump’s name and put Joe Biden’s name," he said. "He’s already admitted to the crime that’s been foisted on the president."
Jane C. Timm
53m ago / 9:44 PM UTC
Biden's ‘No Malarkey’ tour defense declared 'a lot of malarkey’
Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, criticized Hunter Biden’s top dollar work in Ukraine and his father’s defense of it, zeroing in on a testy spat the former vice president had with a voter last week during his ‘No Malarkey’ campaign tour.
The former vice president “falsely stating once again that nobody said there was anything wrong with his son’s deal in Ukraine,” Chabot said. “That’s a lot of malarkey!”
Old-timey phrases aside, Chabot’s retelling of the spat is inaccurate: Biden was accused of directing his son to take a job in Ukraine and sell access. There’s no evidence the elder Biden was involved in his son’s work. While there are ample critics who say Hunter’s work presents an appearance of conflict of interest, there are no credible claims that his father was at all involved.
Comey tweets Fox News canceled on him
Following the release of the Justice Department inspector general's report, former FBI director James Comey said in a tweet that he was bounced from a Tuesday morning appearance on "Fox & Friends," but he will be on MSNBC during the 4 p.m. hour today.
Dartunorro Clark
2h ago / 9:00 PM UTC
The Economist says it is 'puzzled' by Sen. Kennedy's Ukraine claim on 'Meet the Press'
The Economist magazine refuted a claim made by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election in a letter released to NBC News on Monday.
The publication said it was "puzzled" after Kennedy claimed multiple times during an interview on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Dec. 1 that Kyiv interfered in the election citing multiple news outlets to support his allegation.
"I think both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election. I think it's been well documented in the Financial Times, in Politico, in The Economist, in the Washington Examiner, even on CBS, that the prime minister of Ukraine, the interior minister, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, the head of the Ukrainian Anti-Corruption League, all meddled in the election on social media and otherwise," Kennedy said.
However, John Prideaux, the U.S. editor of The Economist, cited in the letter two articles of its reporting on Ukraine refuting that claim, one of which reported that the then-Ukrainian president favored Hillary Clinton but did not direct any of its government agencies to meddle in the election. It also reported that Ukrainian officials at the time supported Clinton because they believed she would be tougher on Russia than Trump.
"But there is no evidence we have seen that Ukraine was engaged in subversion or disinformation, which is what Sen. Kennedy seems to be implying," Prideaux wrote.
The president and his allies, including some Republican lawmakers, have floated a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not Russia — that interfered in the election. U.S intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.
Hearing has resumed
After a 10-minute recess, the hearing is back in session.
Dartunorro Clark
2h ago / 8:39 PM UTC
DOJ inspector general report drops during impeachment hearing as witnesses grilled
Just as impeachment witnesses were being grilled during the second House Judiciary Committee hearing, the Justice Department inspector general released its long-awaited report examining the origins of the probe into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the investigation was justified and was not tainted by political bias, refuting Trump and his allies who have argued that partisanship drove the FBI probe.
It also found, however, that the FBI mishandled parts of its application to monitor Carter Page, a Trump campaign aide, as it was probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Horowitz concluded that the investigation was launched because of evidence the Russian government was using emissaries to contact the Trump campaign as part of its efforts to influence the election.
Dartunorro Clark
3h ago / 8:02 PM UTC
Goldman details Trump's political interests in alleged demand for investigations
Goldman made a key point when breaking down the political implications of Trump's alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.
Goldman, a seasoned prosecutor, noted the fact that Trump wanted only the announcement of an investigation by the Ukrainians is an indication of him wanting it to help his campaign because investigations are done covertly and then an announcement is made.
He also undercut the Republican argument that there was no bribery because the needed military aid was released after the whistleblower complaint began to circulate in the administration and news of Congress inquiring about the holdup.