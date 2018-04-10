Finally, someone asks if Facebook is spying on us through smartphone microphones

Everything today has been a precursor to this.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI, asks whether Facebook is listening to people's conversations through microphones in their smartphones. This is an amazing question because there is a group of people who fervently believe that Facebook is always listening to us and then using that information to target ads.

This has been a running conspiracy theory that Mark Zuckerberg has now responded to.

Zuckerberg says that the company does not.

And really, isn't it more impressive that Facebook can target ads so well that people think all their conversations are being listened to?