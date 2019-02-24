It's anybody's ballgame! Here's our predictions for the big prize

The race for best picture is wide-open this year. Oscar oddsmakers seem to favor "Roma" and "Green Book," but any of the other six contenders could easily stage upsets.

We pooled our team of trusty live-bloggers for their best picture predictions.

Jason Abbruzzese picks "Bohemian Rhapsody" and says: "I feel like this is the safe vote for academy members who got the message that it shouldn't go to 'Green Book' but didn't want to vote for 'Roma.'"

Daniel Arkin also picks "Roma," which he calls "a testament to Alfonso Cuarón's vision and Netflix's marketing muscle."

Ryan Beckler picks "Roma," because "it *seems* to be the statistical favorite."

Anna Brand picks "Green Book," even though she never saw it because "it looks like a movie I would hate, the way I hate 'Three Billboards,' which did not win best picture, but won more than it should have, imo."

Demi Douglas picks "Black Panther" because that's her winner "at heart." But, she adds, a victory is "#doubtful."

Janelle Griffith picks "BlacKkKlansman" and says: "I think that maybe the Oscar will go to Spike [Lee] to make up for "Do the Right Thing" being snubbed decades ago."

Nicholas Jacobino picks "Green Book" because he thinks Oscar voters responded to the relationship at the center of the movie.

Ben Kesslen picks "Roma" and says: "I think it's gonna sweep."

Ethan Sacks also picks "Roma" and observes: "In a wide-open year, the best-directed film of 2018 is also the safest pick."